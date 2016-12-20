Where does Norge Ruiz fit on the Oakland A's prospect list?
Next week, when the calendar has flipped to 2017, we will begin the process of voting on our new Community Prospect List. In the meantime, though, let's consider the newest addition to Oakland A's farm system, Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz, and where he might ultimately fit into the rankings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC