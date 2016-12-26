The Weekly Bernie, 12/26/16: A's settle for stocking stuffer after disappointing holiday week

Merry Christmas, Athletics Nation, and welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! The A's narrowly missed out on free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who agreed to a three year, $60 million contract with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday evening, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports . Oakland came very close to signing the veteran, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN , offering a two year, $50 million contract with an opt-out after the first year and a third year team option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.