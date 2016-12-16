Steph Curry Auctions Off Shoes Honoring Ghost Ship Victims, First...
Joining the fundraising effort personally and commemorating those lost in the Oakland Ghost Ship fire of December 2, Warriors guard Steph Curry sported a special pair of custom shoes as his Bay Area team took on the Knicks at Oracle Arena in Oakland last night. The shoes, Curry wrote, would be auctioned off for the relief effort.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
