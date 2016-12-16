Steph Curry Auctions Off Shoes Honori...

Steph Curry Auctions Off Shoes Honoring Ghost Ship Victims, First...

Friday Dec 16

Joining the fundraising effort personally and commemorating those lost in the Oakland Ghost Ship fire of December 2, Warriors guard Steph Curry sported a special pair of custom shoes as his Bay Area team took on the Knicks at Oracle Arena in Oakland last night. The shoes, Curry wrote, would be auctioned off for the relief effort.

Chicago, IL

