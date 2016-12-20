'Moneyball' author Michael Lewis explains why professional sports...
When Michael Lewis published " Moneyball " in 2003, it introduced a general audience to the impact sabermetrics, a school of baseball statistics, was having on Major League Baseball. And by the time the 2011 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt as Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane became an Oscar-nominated hit, the word "Moneyball" had entered the American lexicon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC