MLB Network brings back 'School of Rickey' documentary about Rickey Henderson

Oakland A's Rickey Henderson looks out at his family during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2009, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Both Henderson and Boston Red Sox Jim Rice were inducted. Rickey Henderson will be featured in all his glory on the MLB Network special "School of Rickey" at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

