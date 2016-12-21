Khrushed it: Davis a bright spot for A's in 2016
The A's endured more difficulties in 2016, sustaining their second consecutive last-place American League West finish in a season marred by injuries and inconsistencies, with few bright spots chronicled along the way. The growing pains will likely spill into 2017, as the A's continue to piece together a youthful core while waiting on a potential new stadium site.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
