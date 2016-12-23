EE, Ruiz, And Lessons From The Last 24 Hours
So here the A's are in a situation that is all too familiar: whiffing on a hitter who won't come to Oakland despite the front office's herculean efforts and landing a starting pitcher who could be a steal. What else is new? Probably the most startling one was how much the A's were willing to offer Edwin Encarnion - reportedly $25M/year for two years with an opt-out after 2017 and a club option for 2019 - when Encarnacion is not even the "two way player" Oakland was coveting when trying to splurge for Adrian Beltre, Chase Headley, or Rafael Furcal.
