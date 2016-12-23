EE, Ruiz, And Lessons From The Last 2...

EE, Ruiz, And Lessons From The Last 24 Hours

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Athletics Nation

So here the A's are in a situation that is all too familiar: whiffing on a hitter who won't come to Oakland despite the front office's herculean efforts and landing a starting pitcher who could be a steal. What else is new? Probably the most startling one was how much the A's were willing to offer Edwin Encarnion - reportedly $25M/year for two years with an opt-out after 2017 and a club option for 2019 - when Encarnacion is not even the "two way player" Oakland was coveting when trying to splurge for Adrian Beltre, Chase Headley, or Rafael Furcal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC