Boston Red Sox: Should Eduardo Rodrig...

Boston Red Sox: Should Eduardo Rodriguez pitch in the WBC?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: BoSox Injection

Sep 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez reacts to the challenge by Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin overturning the out call on the field of Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien during the eight inning at the Oakland Coliseum the Oakland Athletics defeated the Boston Red Sox 1 to 0. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports With Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez being injury prone, is it a smart idea for him to pitch in the World Baseball Classic next March? In three months, the 4th annual World Baseball Classic will be beginning. Every four years, some of the best baseball players around the world play for their home country and try to bring a championship home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC