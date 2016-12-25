Boston Red Sox: Should Eduardo Rodriguez pitch in the WBC?

Sep 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez reacts to the challenge by Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin overturning the out call on the field of Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien during the eight inning at the Oakland Coliseum the Oakland Athletics defeated the Boston Red Sox 1 to 0. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports With Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez being injury prone, is it a smart idea for him to pitch in the World Baseball Classic next March? In three months, the 4th annual World Baseball Classic will be beginning. Every four years, some of the best baseball players around the world play for their home country and try to bring a championship home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.