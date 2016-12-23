A's sign heralded Cuban pitcher Ruiz to minor league contract

Oakland Athletics Vice President and General Manager Billy Beane watches the team play an inter-squad game during spring training at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. Barely 24 hours after coming up short on their pursuit of slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the A's made a much smaller splash on the international market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.