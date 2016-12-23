A's sign heralded Cuban pitcher Ruiz to minor league contract
Oakland Athletics Vice President and General Manager Billy Beane watches the team play an inter-squad game during spring training at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. Barely 24 hours after coming up short on their pursuit of slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the A's made a much smaller splash on the international market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC