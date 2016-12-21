Around the Horn: Catcher
A multipart Around the Horn series, which features a position-by-position look at Oakland's projected starters and backup options heading into the 2017 season, begins at catcher. Who's behind the plate? The A's will enter camp with three solid catching options in Stephen Vogt , Josh Phegley and Bruce Maxwell , and all three could be with Oakland on Opening Day, depending on the makeup of the roster.
