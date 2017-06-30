You be the Judge: Melky troll job worth an Oscar?
Melky Cabrera is the left fielder for the Chicago White Sox, and not an actor. But he deserves an Oscar for this incredible performance Thursday night, when he fooled everyone into thinking that Aaron Judge had hit a home run.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,086
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
