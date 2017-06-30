Yankees prospect Dustin Fowler suffer...

Yankees prospect Dustin Fowler suffers season-ending injury in MLB debut

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee in his major league debut against the Chicago White Sox Thursday night. Fowler, who was just called up to the Yankees earlier that day, was injured after running into a rail along the first base-line while chasing down a foul ball off the bat of Jose Abreu.

