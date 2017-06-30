Yankees prospect Dustin Fowler suffers season-ending injury in MLB debut
New York Yankees rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee in his major league debut against the Chicago White Sox Thursday night. Fowler, who was just called up to the Yankees earlier that day, was injured after running into a rail along the first base-line while chasing down a foul ball off the bat of Jose Abreu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLMS-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|53 min
|Paul Yanks
|338,159
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC