Under Armour has All-Stars Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger in its camp

Under Armour, which has been deepening its baseball ties, can claim 11 players at next week's All-Star Game , including young stars Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers . Judge, 25, and Bellinger, 21, are on their leagues' rosters for Tuesday's game and are also scheduled to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.

