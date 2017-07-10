Under Armour has All-Stars Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger in its camp
Under Armour, which has been deepening its baseball ties, can claim 11 players at next week's All-Star Game , including young stars Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers . Judge, 25, and Bellinger, 21, are on their leagues' rosters for Tuesday's game and are also scheduled to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,240
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC