Tanaka pitches Yankees to 6-3 win over slumping Blue Jays

8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven sharp innings for his second straight win following a long slump, and the New York Yankees beat the skidding Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday night. Hours after announcing they'll both compete in the Home Run Derby next week, All-Star sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez sparked New York's offense.

