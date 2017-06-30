South Korea first baseman Ji-Man Choi homers in Yanks' debut
Ji-Man Choi has homered in his debut for the New York Yankees, a two-run drive in the fifth inning against Toronto's Mark Estrada. A 26-year-old South Korean, Choi was brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, a day after the Yankees designated Chris Carter for assignment for the second time this season.
