RailRiders rail

RailRiders rail

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

It's that time of summer where the minor league teams playing in the Yankees organization practically doubles with the addition of the short-season teams and the Gulf Coast League, and perhaps the biggest prospect on any of those rosters right now is Garcia, the former Dominican youth star who signed with the Yanks as a 16-year-old in 2014. Garcia got a $3.2 million signing bonus in an international deal for a player that age matched only by the one the Yankees gave catcher Gary Sanchez in ????.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 55 min FuMan Chu Yanks 338,119
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC