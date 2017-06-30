NYC officer shot to death inside comm...

NYC officer shot to death inside command post; gunman killed

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination." Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 338,184
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC