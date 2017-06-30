Leading Off: Sabathia returns for Yan...

Leading Off: Sabathia returns for Yankees

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

CC Sabathia comes off the disabled list for the banged-up Yankees to start against J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays . Sabathia has been sidelined since June 14 with a strained left hamstring.

