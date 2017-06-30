Kevin KernanDustin Fowler, hours after horrific injury: How I'll fight back

Dustin Fowler's parents were going to meet him here Friday at Minute Maid Park to watch him play the outfield for the Yankees against the Astros, the exclamation point of his dream come true season. Fowler told the Post Friday morning that when he does make it back to the majors from his devastating debut injury, a ruptured right patellar tendon in his right knee, it's going to make it that much sweeter when he takes that first major league at-bat for the Yankees.

