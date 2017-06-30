Judge, Sanchez among 5 Yankees All-Stars
Aaron Judge 's prodigious power turned each at-bat into a must-see attraction during the season's first half, and as the rookie slugger prepares to represent the American League in the July 11 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Marlins Park in Miami, he will have plenty of company from the Yankees' clubhouse. The AL's leading vote-getter, Judge appeared on 4,488,702 ballots and is being joined on the roster by at least four of his teammates.
