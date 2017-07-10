Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-St...

Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-Star umpires

In this April 8, 2017 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is seen in the first inning during a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians, in Phoenix. Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday, July 3, 2017, alleging race discrimination.

