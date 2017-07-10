Getting to know Ji-Man Choi, Yankees'...

Getting to know Ji-Man Choi, Yankees' new 1st baseman who sees ghosts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: NJ.com

The way Greg Bird was raking in spring training after missing all of last season recovering from shoulder surgery, the Yankees figured they were set at first base for the present and future. Bird suffering a bone bruise in late March led to him starting out 6-for-60 and then going on the DL, staying on the DL and creating a first base merry-go-round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 27 min Dantheman 338,353
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC