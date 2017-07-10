Getting to know Ji-Man Choi, Yankees' new 1st baseman who sees ghosts
The way Greg Bird was raking in spring training after missing all of last season recovering from shoulder surgery, the Yankees figured they were set at first base for the present and future. Bird suffering a bone bruise in late March led to him starting out 6-for-60 and then going on the DL, staying on the DL and creating a first base merry-go-round.
