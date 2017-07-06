Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing first half is over - but can he get to All-Star Game?
Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing first half is over - but can he get to All-Star Game? Alex Wood is making history with a 10-0 record and 1.67 ERA before the All-Star break Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2uu0OSh Alex Wood doesn't have a $215 million contract, a decade-long track record of excellence, nor does he possess a plane ticket to Miami this weekend. At this moment, however, there's little else separating Wood from his fellow Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander, the great Clayton Kershaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,226
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC