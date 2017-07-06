Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing fir...

Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing first half is over - but can he get to All-Star Game?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenfield

Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing first half is over - but can he get to All-Star Game? Alex Wood is making history with a 10-0 record and 1.67 ERA before the All-Star break Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2uu0OSh Alex Wood doesn't have a $215 million contract, a decade-long track record of excellence, nor does he possess a plane ticket to Miami this weekend. At this moment, however, there's little else separating Wood from his fellow Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander, the great Clayton Kershaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 338,226
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC