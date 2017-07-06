Dodgers lefty Alex Wood's amazing first half is over - but can he get to All-Star Game? Alex Wood is making history with a 10-0 record and 1.67 ERA before the All-Star break Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2uu0OSh Alex Wood doesn't have a $215 million contract, a decade-long track record of excellence, nor does he possess a plane ticket to Miami this weekend. At this moment, however, there's little else separating Wood from his fellow Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander, the great Clayton Kershaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.