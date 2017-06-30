Dellin Betances looks better as Yanke...

Dellin Betances looks better as Yankees need him to dominate

13 hrs ago

Dellin Betances didn't hesitate when asked on Monday how he felt about being named to the All-Star team for a fourth straight season. By Monday night, however, he and the Yankees could enjoy a laugh about his punch line, after the 6-foot-8 righthander shook off his recent control problems - sort of, anyway - to pitch a scoreless eighth inning when any little hiccup could have proven costly.

