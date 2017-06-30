Dellin Betances looks better as Yankees need him to dominate
Dellin Betances didn't hesitate when asked on Monday how he felt about being named to the All-Star team for a fourth straight season. By Monday night, however, he and the Yankees could enjoy a laugh about his punch line, after the 6-foot-8 righthander shook off his recent control problems - sort of, anyway - to pitch a scoreless eighth inning when any little hiccup could have proven costly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Bring Back Arod
|338,169
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC