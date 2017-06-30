Castro may miss All-Star Game because of hamstring strain
Castro went on the disabled list June 27, and New York manager Joe Girardi said Castro won't start running hard until Thursday. "I don't know if we'll have him back before the break," Girardi said before Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|57 min
|Paul Yanks
|338,170
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC