Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points blistering finger at MLB
From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under supervision during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. less From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under ... more Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,168
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC