Blue Jays 7, Yankees 6: Home runs and...

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 6: Home runs and walks rule the day in seesaw victory over New York

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bluebird Banter

If you wanted a game to perfectly summarize baseball in general in 2017, this afternoon's match up between the Jays and Yankees might be the ideal pick. It ended with an elite young closer who was born in 1995 striking out the current MLB home run leader who was born in 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 13 hr Bring Back Arod 338,185
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC