Baseball Capsules
CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak. Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|57 min
|Paul Yanks
|338,170
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC