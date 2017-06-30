Baseball Capsules

CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak. Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

