Aaron Judge Hot on Joe DiMaggio's Yankees-Rookie Tail
Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio's New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie, and he even did it before the All-Star break. Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Toronto in New York City, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season, reported The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Bring Back Arod
|338,252
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Jun 29
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC