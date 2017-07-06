Aaron Judge Hot on Joe DiMaggio's Yankees-Rookie Tail

Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio's New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie, and he even did it before the All-Star break. Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Toronto in New York City, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season, reported The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.