Aaron Judge Hot on Joe DiMaggio's Yankees-Rookie Tail

Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio's New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie, and he even did it before the All-Star break. Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Toronto in New York City, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season, reported The Associated Press.

