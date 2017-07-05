Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe...

Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mequon

Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record In just 83 games, Aaron Judge equaled Joe DiMaggio's Yankee record 29 rookie home runs. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2uqBoVs Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on a roll and is quickly becoming one of the faces of baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 min Bring Back Arod 338,185
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Jun 29 BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,948 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC