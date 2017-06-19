Yankees waste Aaron Judge homer, lose...

Yankees waste Aaron Judge homer, lose 9th in last 11 games | Rapid reaction

7 hrs ago

His mid-game homer was about all the 40,225 showing up had to cheer during a ho-hum 8-1 Yankees loss to the Texas Rangers. This made it nine losses in 11 games for the Yankees, who hoped to build off of Friday's 2-1, 10-inning win on a walk-off hit by Ronald Torreyes.

