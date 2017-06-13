Yankees want Sanchez to shed added bulk to improve blocking behind the plate
Because Aaron Judge is out there crushing everything in sight, it can be easy to overlook Gary Sanchez 's impressive .276/.358/.530 batting line this season. Among the 21 catchers with at least 150 plate appearances, Sanchez is third in wRC+ and third with ten homers.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|40 min
|jimi-yank
|337,619
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Mon
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
