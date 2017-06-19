Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres out for season, needs Tommy John surgery
New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2017 season, the club announced on Monday. Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres out for season, needs Tommy John surgery New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2017 season, the club announced on Monday.
