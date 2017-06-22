Yankees snap 7-game skid with 8-4 win...

Yankees snap 7-game skid with 8-4 win over Angels

19 hrs ago

Yankees snap 7-game skid with 8-4 win over Angels The Yankees beat the Angels to put an end to their seven-game losing streak. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sWeFTE Putting an end to a seven-game losing streak, the Yankees broke out for 12 hits on their way to a 8-4 win over the Angels in front of 39,911 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

