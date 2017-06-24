Yankees release Chris Carter and turn to another youngster

The Yankees designated the struggling first baseman for assignment and recalled Tyler Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Carter struck out three more times in Friday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Carter was signed in February to provide protection in case Greg Bird couldn't hold down the everyday first base job, but Bird suffered a bone bruise to his right ankle near the end of spring training and Austin suffered a fractured foot.

