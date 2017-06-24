Yankees release Chris Carter and turn to another youngster
The Yankees designated the struggling first baseman for assignment and recalled Tyler Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Carter struck out three more times in Friday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Carter was signed in February to provide protection in case Greg Bird couldn't hold down the everyday first base job, but Bird suffered a bone bruise to his right ankle near the end of spring training and Austin suffered a fractured foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|48 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,882
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC