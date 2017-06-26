Yankees lose OF Aaron Hicks for 3-4 weeks

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is enjoying a career year with a .290/.398/.515 slash line, .913 OPS, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is enjoying a career year with a .290/.398/.515 slash line, .913 OPS, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.