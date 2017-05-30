Yankees' Joe Girardi gets testy at id...

Yankees' Joe Girardi gets testy at idea of bringing up Chance Adams

Yankees manager Joe Girardi grew testy when a reporter mentioned how well top pitching prospect Chance Adams was performing at Triple-A while discussing Jordan Montgomery' s spot in the rotation. "Are you kidding me?" Girardi said before the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 7-zip, on Saturday.

