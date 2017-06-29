Yankees' hyped farm system more than meeting expectations
The Yankees, after carrying a near-barren farm system for so many years, have lived a lesson they didn't necessarily want to learn: With great rankings comes great responsibility. The darlings of the prospect-fetishizing set over the past 11 months, the Yankees, struck by a major injury bug, now must keep digging into their trove of young talent in order to keep this surprise 2017 endeavor afloat.
