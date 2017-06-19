Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman return...

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returns from disabled list

Aroldis Chapman rejoined his New York teammates Sunday ready to pitch again after more than a month on the disabled list, and the struggling Yankees couldn't wait to have their flame-throwing closer back in the bullpen. Manager Joe Girardi planned to use Chapman in the series finale at Oakland regardless of the situation just to get him back in the major league mix immediately.

