Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst loss of season
The Yankees were on the verge of victory, until their suddenly volatile and depleted bullpen gave another game away. Domingo German, Tyler Clippard and Dellin Betances combined to walk six White Sox batters as the Yankees relievers imploded again on Tuesday night, blowing a 3-1 eighth-inning lead in what became a 4-3 walk-off loss to last-place Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field.
