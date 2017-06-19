Worth the wait: Bibens-Dirkx pitches Rangers past Yanks 8-1
Texas Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, June 24, 2017, in New York. Texas Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, June 24, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Bring Back Rex
|337,883
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC