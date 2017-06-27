White Sox manager Rick Renteria gets ...

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gets ejected again

9 hrs ago

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected for the third time in six games after getting tossed against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Renteria got thrown out in the sixth inning when he went to the mound to talk to reliever Jake Petricka after the pitcher gave up back-to-back RBI doubles to Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes.

Chicago, IL

