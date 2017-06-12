What Yankees' Aaron Judge thinks of playing close to hometown,...
Northern California native Aaron Judge will settle for spending some time off the field with friends and family who make an 80-mile drive west from Linden to Oakland for the Yankees' four-game series against the Oakland Athletics that begins Thursday night and figures to have an extra buzz. Judge is proud of his small hometown, which is nestled along California Highway 26 and sits 12 miles east of Stockton, home to Class A California League minor-league baseball for decades.
