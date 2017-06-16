What happened to New York Yankees' ace Masahiro Tanaka?
When the New York Yankees first acquired Masahiro Tanaka prior to 2014 MLB season there was no doubt in anyone's mind that he would be the unquestioned ace of the ball club. In his first season as a Yankee he had his best season in the MLB going 13-5 with 2.77 ERA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|28 min
|jimi-yank
|337,704
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC