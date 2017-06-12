Upton hits grand slam, Judge blasts longest homer of 2017
Justin Upton starred for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, while Aaron Judge showed his power in a big win for the New York Yankees. Justin Upton's grand slam guided the Detroit Tigers to an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, while Aaron Judge enjoyed a monster outing.
