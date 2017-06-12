Upton hits grand slam, Judge blasts l...

Upton hits grand slam, Judge blasts longest homer of 2017

19 hrs ago

Justin Upton starred for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, while Aaron Judge showed his power in a big win for the New York Yankees. Justin Upton's grand slam guided the Detroit Tigers to an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, while Aaron Judge enjoyed a monster outing.

