Top Yankees infield prospect Torres needs Tommy John surgery

Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that is expected to sideline him until spring training. A 20-year-old infielder who was the top player in the Arizona Fall League last year, Torres was injured Saturday on a head-first slide into home plate for Triple-A Scranton at Buffalo.

