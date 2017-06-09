The returning ace of the New York Yankees, CC Sabathia?
If there was anything baseball experts and hardcore fans could come to a consensus on, it was that CC Sabathia was washed up and certainly not worth the $25 million salary he was receiving this season. While earning $25 million in one season should only be reserved for the top players in the game CC is still getting it regardless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|49 min
|the don
|337,400
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC