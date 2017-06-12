The Latest: Injured officer throws out 1st pitch
One of the Capitol Police officers injured in Wednesday's shooting has thrown out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game - to thunderous applause. David Bailey walked to the pitcher's mound on crutches and former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre handed him the game ball.
