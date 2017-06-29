Sweeny's Yankees Notes: Judge Continu...

Sweeny's Yankees Notes: Judge Continues Assault On Club Records

As we inch closer to the halfway mark of the season, we start to wonder where Aaron Judge's final numbers will end up in this phenomenal rookie year. Can he continue at this pace? Will he tail off a little or a lot? How historic will his final numbers be? The Yankees record book in the power categories is dominated by lefty sluggers like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, and the switch-hitting Mickey Mantle.

