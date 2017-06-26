Starlin Castro has cortisone shot in right wrist, hopeful to return to lineup Monday

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro had a cortisone shot in his ailing right wrist Saturday evening, a procedure that was not revealed until manager Joe Girardi announced following Sunday's game that Castro had been unavailable for him in the series finale with Texas. "He's wanted to continue to play, and he's been productive, but it's something that's been bothering him for a month or so," Girardi said following Sunday's 7-6 loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.